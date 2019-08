‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Prince Charles visits the set of ‘Bond 25’ in June 2019. (via The Canadian Press)

According to a UK tabloid, Prince Charles is considering taking a role in the new upcoming bond movie, “Bond 25.”

An insider says the role was offered to the future British King when Charles recently visited the film’s production set.

A source adds that a royal appearance could help generate significant buzz for the movie, which has suffered multiple setbacks.

“Bond 25,” which marks Daniel Craig’s final film as 007, reaches the big screen in April 2020.

