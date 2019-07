Spirit Square event features salmon BBQ, car show and country music by The County Line

The County Line performs on June 30, 2019 at Spirit Square in Campbell River. Undated photo from the thecountyline.ca

The Night B4 Canada Day celebrations in Spirit Square are about to begin.

The event features a salmon barbeque, a car show and country music by The County Line.

Funds raised at the barbeque go towards next year’s Canada Day celebrations, said Jim Creighton, Spirit Square manager.

The event starts at 5 p.m., with music slated to run from 7-9 p.m.

