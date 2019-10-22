VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Last instalment in Skywalker saga to hit theatres Dec. 20

FILE - In this April 12, 2019, file photo, Stephen Colbert, from left, J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Naomi Ackie participate in the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” panel on day 1 of the Star Wars Celebration at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

The final trailer for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted Monday night, offering montages of epic cosmic combat and a fleeting glimpse of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia embracing Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

The spot generally struck an elegiac note of finality. “The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20, is the last chapter in the now nine-part Skywalker saga. Even C-3PO appears wistful, saying he’s taking “one last look at my friends” presumably before the film’s climactic showdown.

The trailer debuted on what would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday. Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60, appears in the film in a performance pieced together through unused footage from “The Force Awakens.” In the trailer, a tear streams down Rey’s face as they hug.

There have been two previous sneak-peeks for “The Rise of Skywalker,” with a full trailer previously premiering at Star Wars Celebration, a promotional fan event held in April. It and the initial teaser have already racked up more than 53 million views on YouTube.

But Monday’s trailer was the fullest two-minute ad yet. It debuted on ABC’s Monday Night Football (which, like Lucasfilm, is Walt Disney Co.-owned) and it was far and away the biggest draw in the New England Patriots’ overwhelming domination of the New York Jets.

Even if the trailer — a montage of elemental contrasts including an island of ice and rain-drenched lightsaber battles — suggested conclusion is coming to the galaxy far, far away, “Star Wars” is light years away from ending.

Multiple new trilogies are being developed. Among other spinoffs, the Jon Favreau-directed series “The Mandalorian” will debut next month on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus.

Monday’s trailer coincided with tickets going on sale for “The Rise of Skywalker.” Atom Tickets said the film sold more tickets in its first hour than any movie in its seven-year history, besting “Avengers: Endgame.”

READ MORE: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Quadra Island to get a taste of musical excellence

Just Posted

Campbell River kicks off Poppy Campaign

City’s mayor steps up to buy first Remembrance Day poppy

SD72 unveils new logo designed by Curtis Wilson

‘It’s tremendous’ says school board trustee

Rotary adds purple window displays to annual polio awareness campaign

Pumpkin auction still a go for Oct. 29

Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports volunteer recruitment session planned

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is a non-profit charitable society… Continue reading

Campbell River Search and Rescue to be called in to search for Kelly McLoed

If you come across a groundsearch team tomorrow, listen to them.

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Union says Western Forest Products refuses to budge from ‘unreasonable concessions’

According to a press release, both parties met on Oct. 16, 18, 19, and 20.

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Most Read