On Tuesday, workers set up the big top tent in Robert V. Ostler Park. Circo Osorio, a Vegas-based company, performs in Campbell River from Thursday until Monday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Circus comes to Campbell River

Las Vegas-based circus company traces history back to 1927

The circus is in town. And on Tuesday, workers set up the big top tent in downtown Campbell River.

The show features trapeze artists, magicians and motorcyclists who ride in a ball called the Globe of Death.

“It’s motorcycles that are inside a steel cage,” explained Frank Osorio, co-owner of Circo Ostorio. “And that’s a heart-stopping thrill, they travel over 60 miles per hour.”

The Vegas-based company’s show is Latin themed, with performers from Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina.

“We’re trying to bring out all the flavours of Latin America,” said Osorio.

One of the acts involves a performer spinning from a cable attached to her hair.

“That’s a very rare act,” said Osorio, as he displayed a video of the stunt on his smartphone. “It’s called a hair-hanging act.”

Osorio said his family founded the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in 1927.

He’s a former high-wire artist who performed for years alongside his brothers at Circus Circus, the carnival-themed casino resort.

“We did two-man-high, we did somersaults,” he said. “We did a lot of tricks on the high wire.”

The three brothers, who run the company together, come from a long line of circus performers.

Frank Orsorio, co-owner of Circo Orsorio, paused to speak with the Mirror as workers set up the big top tent in Robert V. Ostler Park. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror 

“We’re actually the fourth generation of performers and we’ve been touring in the states for over 17 years, and now we venture into Canada,” he said.

Their circus first came to Canada three years ago. They returned in July for a tour of the B.C. mainland, going as far as Prince George.

The show opens on Thursday and continues all week under the big top in Robert V. Ostler Park. Osorio says the show brings out the child in everyone.

“At the end of the day, the child is still a child, but the adult transforms into a kid,” he said. “Once they leave the circus, they’re a kid again.”

The performances are geared towards the older crowd, he said, adding that children are easier to entertain. No animals are involved in the show.

Performances take place at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Thusday and Friday, and at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There’s a final show on Monday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or online at americancrowncircustickets.com. General admission is $25 for ages 11 and up, or $10 for children ages 1-10, plus tax. (Tickets online are priced in US dollars at US$20 and US$8, plus fees).

Coupons are also available that provide free admission for two children ages 10 and under with a paying adult, according to the Facebook event.

