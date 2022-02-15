VIDEO: Campbell River Museum’s ‘steam donkey’ draws crowd

A crowd gathered at the Campbell River Museum on Feb. 13 to watch as the steam donkey was fired up. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The Campbell River Museum fired up its historic ‘steam donkey’ on Feb. 13, in an event that drew a crowd of onlookers.

The ‘steam donkey,’ a steam-powered winch once used in logging, was restored by the museum. But it needs to be operated once in a while to keep it working, so the museum decided to hold an event for all to see it steaming away.

Coffee brewed in the firey belly of the donkey was served, along with pie, an event to which hundreds attended.

