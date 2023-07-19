Victoria to be the backdrop of next Amazing Race Canada episode

Teaser clips at the end of last week’s Amazing Race Canada episode showed flashes of popular locations around the city, including Craidarroch Castle. (Natasha Baldin/News Staff)

Racers will be coming to Victoria on next week’s episode of the Amazing Race Canada.

Teaser clips at the end of last week’s episode showed flashes of popular locations around the city, including Craidarroch Castle, where host Jon Montgomery teased racers will experience “fright night in the middle of the day.”

Teams will also “fight their fears” at the Victoria Bug Zoo, according to the trailer.

The Malahat Skywalk also posted a photo of the famous red and yellow Amazing Race clue box on its Instagram, hinting it might be another featured location.

Other challenges hinted in the clips include physical boot camp and tent-building tasks while dressed in Canadian military fatigues, as well as a paddle boarding challenge.

The episode will premiere next Tuesday (July 25) at 9 p.m. PST on CTV.

In the show’s most recently aired episode, which premiered Tuesday night (July 18), teams raced through Vancouver, Whistler and Pemberton.

While two teams from Vancouver Island were cast in the show’s ninth season, only one of them is still racing and will be returning to their Island stomping grounds.

This isn’t the first time Greater Victoria has been featured as the backdrop of an Amazing Race Canada episode. In 2018, the starting line for the show’s sixth season was in front of Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood.

READ MORE: ‘Minimalist’ Victoria tenant sought to rent dilapidated boat in crisis market

LifeTourismVictoria