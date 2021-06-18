Seth Rogen’s vibrant orange sculpture was sold for $7,000 above Vancouver Art Gallery’s initial estimation at auction Tuesday. June 15. (Heffel Fine Arts)

Vase made by Seth Rogen sells for $12,000 at Vancouver auction

The B.C.-born comedian has a new pot habit and it's paying off

B.C.-born comedian, actor Seth Rogen has a new pot habit and it’s paying off.

Rogen’s orange sculpture was sold for $7,000 above Vancouver Art Gallery’s initial estimation at a Heffel Fine Art auction Tuesday (June 15).

Entitled “untitled,” Rogen completed the $12,000 work at his home studio in Los Angeles. The actor first took interest in making eye-catching ceramics after beginning to collect ashtrays in 2019.

“Rogen uses glaze sculpturally to build up the surfaces of his vases to strange and sometimes humorous effect,” reads the auction posting.

His experimental works have now caught the eye of celebrity collectors, including feminist author Roxanne Gay.

Rogen initially donated the sculpture and its proceeds will go back into the art gallery for its educational programming. The actor regularly posts the pottery he’s made on Twitter.


