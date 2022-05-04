Vancouver Island’s Whipped Cream drops new single ‘Child’

A music artist from Nanaimo has released a new music video that’s a throwback to her figure skating days.

Whipped Cream, who played the huge Coachella festival in Indio, Calif., last month, released her new single Child last week.

The DJ, whose real name is Caroline Cecil, told the News Bulletin recently she was excited for people to hear the track, which is meant to recall childlike innocence.

“The vision of it is pretty much the energy that we all carry as children, before the world tells us no or our parents steer us away from what we want to do,” she said. “Or for people in general, the feeling of just being who you are without judgment.”

Cecil was a competitive figure skater in her youth, and the video for Child, filmed at Lake Louise, Alta., has her skating to the music.

“This will be a surprise to all, because I kind of kept it a secret. I trained all winter in Canada,” she said, adding that her old technique seemed to come back to her, “enough to look like a legit figure skater.”

Stream Whipped Cream’s Child on Spotify or watch the music video at this link.

Whipped Cream will be playing Victoria’s Rifflandia festival Sept. 15-18, as the lineup was announced today, May 4. The festival is being headlined by Lorde and Charli XCX, and some of the other acts include Cypress Hill, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Pussy Riot, Ben Harper and Bran Van 3000. For more information, visit http://rifflandia.com.

