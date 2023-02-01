Lauren Spencer-Smith, seen performing in Toronto during last year’s Juno Awards broadcast, has been nominated for Artist of the Year and TikTok Juno Fan Choice for this year’s awards show in March. (iPhoto/CARAS photo)

Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith up for Juno as Canada’s artist of the year

19-year-old pitted against Michael Bublé, The Weeknd, and Avril Lavigne for top award

Vancouver Island’s rising pop star Lauren Spencer-Smith just keeps on rising as she returns, again, for “Canada’s biggest night in music.”

The 19-year-old is one of five musicians nominated for the highly coveted Artist of the Year award at this year’s Junos – as revealed during an announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The awards show, which will broadcast from Rogers Place arena in Edmonton on March 13, will see Spencer-Smith pitted against such prominent names as Michael Bublé, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and Avril Lavigne.

Spencer-Smith will also be up for a TikTok Juno Fan Choice award in March, the winner of which will be determined by online votes – cast at either http://junofanchoice.ca or via Twitter using the hashtag #TTJFCLaurenSpencerSmith.

This year’s round of nominations is the second time Spencer-Smith’s work has been recognized by the awards show, as her debut album ‘Unplugged Vol. 1’ was also up for an Adult Contemporary Album of the Year award in 2020.

Spencer-Smith also performed at last year’s Junos in Toronto.

The pop star, originally from Port Alberni, first started gathering attention when, in 2020, she impressed judges of American Idol and claimed one of the top 20 spots in the singing competition.

In 2022 alone, not only have the singer’s singles continuously topped charts shortly after releasing, but she’s also appeared on network television performing for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.

Spencer-Smith’s upcoming single Best Friend Breakup will release Feb. 10 across multiple streaming platforms.

The Juno Awards, which will once again be hosted by actor Simu Liu, will air March 18 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on various CBC platforms.

