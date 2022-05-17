Funkanometry’s Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer dance at Rainfest 2022 in Duncan City Square in February. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Funkanometry’s Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer dance at Rainfest 2022 in Duncan City Square in February. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dances its way onto ‘America’s Got Talent’

World of Dance veterans move their way onto a new stage, will appear on ‘Talent’s’ season 17

Funkanometry, Vancouver Island’s dance duo of Carlow Rush (Cowichan) and Jacksun Fryer (Nanaimo) have their sights set on another big entertainment competition.

The duo appeared on seasons three and four of World of Dance but now have their sights set on the big stage once again: America’s Got Talent.

Rush and Fryer announced on Facebook that they auditioned for the show, which premiers its 17th season on May 31 on NBC. A subsequent post hints that they may have already made it through the first round.

“This is a crazy moment right now,” Fryer said on Facebook. “We’ve been keeping this a secret for a while. I can’t even reveal it, you tell them…”

“The news we’ve been waiting to tell you guys: we’re on American’s Got Talent,” said Rush.

Judged by Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel the show claims it’s about “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of talent!”

RELATED: Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dancers put their best feet forward

cowichan valleyDance

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Fred Penner returns to Vancouver Island for ‘The Cat Came Back’ 40th-anniversary tour

Just Posted

Sean Feagan’s “On the Green” photo won a Gold Ma Murray Sports Photo Award, Under 10,000 (circulation) at the BCYCNA gala awards night Saturday, May 14. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mirror staffers win gold at newspaper awards gala

The Walmart Supercentre in Campbell River. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

The density of empty bedrooms in Campbell River fluctuates between 20 and 55 per cent, depending on location, according to Statistics Canada Data. Darker areas have more empty bedrooms. Map data courtesy Statistics Canada, map courtesy censusmapper.ca.
40% of Campbell River bedrooms empty, Coalition to End Homelessness has plan to fill them

Dr. Barney Williams. Submitted photo/ Coast Mental Health
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognized for resilience