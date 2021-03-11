Vancouver Island tenor Ken Lavigne brings latest show to the comfort of your home

Ken Lavigne and band perform March 13 in a livestream from Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. (Screenshot/Youtube)

Kick off your shoes, or simply don’t don them, and enjoy the latest livestream from famed Vancouver Island tenor Ken Lavigne.

Lavigne, who grew up in Greater Victoria. has performed his blend of classical tenor sound and modern style for big names such as Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and David Foster, and fulfilled his lifelong dream of performing at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Now he’ll perform for anyone who wants to listen, live from the Port Theatre in Nanaimo.

“You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your living room couch, put your shoes on go out and get tickets or any of that,” Lavigne says in a video promoting Saturday’s show. “You can stream it directly to your device of choice.”

The March 13 show – 3 Knights with a Tenor showcasing the music of Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber. – starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 per livestream (device) at porttheatre.com.

“Put your feet up and enjoy and relax. I’m going to be there with my band and it’s going to be a fantastic concert,” Lavigne said.

