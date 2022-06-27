Vancouver Island teen singing sensation to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform as musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show June 29

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith is scheduled to be on the Tonight Show this week.

The 18-year-old teen singer songwriter is being promoted as the musical guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29.

“What a dream,” Spencer-Smith posted on Instagram.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the Netflix TV series Stranger Things, will also appear as a guest on the late-night talk show.

Earlier this month, Spencer-Smith also performed at the Summertime Ball, held by the radio station Capital, in London, England, on June 12.

