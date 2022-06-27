Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Vancouver Island teen singing sensation to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform as musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show June 29

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith is scheduled to be on the Tonight Show this week.

The 18-year-old teen singer songwriter is being promoted as the musical guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29.

“What a dream,” Spencer-Smith posted on Instagram.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the Netflix TV series Stranger Things, will also appear as a guest on the late-night talk show.

Earlier this month, Spencer-Smith also performed at the Summertime Ball, held by the radio station Capital, in London, England, on June 12.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith sings at Wembley Stadium


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Previous story
B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome
Next story
Banff Sunshine Village to open to skiers, snowboarders and hikers on Canada Day

Just Posted

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
The great Quadra Island linen heist

Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Photo by Mike Chouinard Legend Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Record file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Dialing in an old-time radio show

Black Press photo
Campbell River trying new water restrictions this year

Larry Samson is running for mayor in this fall’s municipal election. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Larry Samson running for mayor