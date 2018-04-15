Vancouver Island talent show Who’s Got Talent comes to a close

Singers and musicians from across Vancouver Island took to the stage at the Sid Williams Theatre April 15 for the final round of the 2018 Comox Valley’s Who’s Got Talent? competition.

Ten contestants of a variety of ages competed in the final round on Sunday. More than 30 had auditioned in prior rounds.

“It’s just so fun to celebrate local talent,” said contest organizer Susie McGregor. “There’s so much talent in this competition. It’s wonderful to see everyone get up, have their nerves, but get on top of it and have a great performance.”

The contestants came from across Vancouver Island, including the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and Nanaimo.

“It’s always my favourite part to hear and see and meet all the new singers, and work with them through the process,” said McGregor, who has put on events like Valley Idol in the past. “It’s a lot of fun and it’s heartwarming.”

Nanaimo high schooler Jasmin Rossner ultimately won the competition, as voted by the audience. Rossner sang Heartbreak Town, by the Dixie Chicks. Her grand prize was a $500 cheque.

“They were all so good. And I made a bunch of friends. It’s so much fun,” she said of the competition.

Rossner said her favourite part of Who’s Got Talent? was performing in front of a crowd. About 150 people were in the audience.

“I liked being able to sing in front of an audience because I don’t get to do that very often.”

Additional prizes included recording time at Aurora Music Studio, as well as gift certificates to Games and Grounds, Spaces VR, Silhouette Dance Wear, and the Comox Community Centre.

The show also included performances from McGregor, who covered a handful of Adele songs, and a series of David Bowie covers from Rich Spencer and Dwaine Kim Andrucko.