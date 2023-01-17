Vancouver Island Symphony to play with great emotion in upcoming concert

Appassionato concert on Jan. 21 will feature guest cellist and guest conductor

Cellist Ariel Barnes will guest with the Vancouver Island Symphony during their fourth seasonal concert ‘Appassionato’ at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Jan. 21. (Submitted photo)

As implied by its name, Vancouver Island Symphony’s fourth seasonal concert will have its orchestra ‘perform with a great amount of emotion.’

According to a release for the show, VIS’ Appassionato will be held at the Port Theatre on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m.

Not only will the concert host guest conductor Jonathan Girard and guest cellist Ariel Barnes, it will also showcase the work of female composers Dorothy Chang and Fanny Mendelssohn.

Barnes, whose career as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician throughout Europe, North America and Asia, will perform Invisible Distance by Chang and Overture in C Major by Mendelssohn.

“Appassionato best describes this programme starting with Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite,” read the release. “And to make it a family affair – we perform Fanny Mendelssohn’s brother, Felix’s ‘Italian’ Symphony.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.porttheatre.com.

