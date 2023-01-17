Cellist Ariel Barnes will guest with the Vancouver Island Symphony during their fourth seasonal concert ‘Appassionato’ at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Jan. 21. (Submitted photo)

Cellist Ariel Barnes will guest with the Vancouver Island Symphony during their fourth seasonal concert ‘Appassionato’ at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Jan. 21. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island Symphony to play with great emotion in upcoming concert

Appassionato concert on Jan. 21 will feature guest cellist and guest conductor

As implied by its name, Vancouver Island Symphony’s fourth seasonal concert will have its orchestra ‘perform with a great amount of emotion.’

According to a release for the show, VIS’ Appassionato will be held at the Port Theatre on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m.

Not only will the concert host guest conductor Jonathan Girard and guest cellist Ariel Barnes, it will also showcase the work of female composers Dorothy Chang and Fanny Mendelssohn.

Barnes, whose career as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician throughout Europe, North America and Asia, will perform Invisible Distance by Chang and Overture in C Major by Mendelssohn.

“Appassionato best describes this programme starting with Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite,” read the release. “And to make it a family affair – we perform Fanny Mendelssohn’s brother, Felix’s ‘Italian’ Symphony.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.porttheatre.com.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island Symphony conductor stepping down


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Classical musicLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What’s old is new: Why a Weeknd song from 2016 is now a chart smash
Next story
Untamed star brings nature show to Victoria

Just Posted

The M.V. Powell River Queen pulls into the Quathiaski Cove ferry terminal on Quadra Island on Tuesday, Jan. 17 experiencing mechanical difficulties that would result in suspension of its service on virtually its last trip before it was to be retired, ending its 58 years of service. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
58-year-old Quadra Island ferry unable to complete last day as retirement party gets underway

The Strathcona Dam, shown here on Dec. 19, 2022, holds back about 80 per cent of the Campbell River system’s water storage. BC Hydro photo
BC Hydro’s operational and climate change resiliency

Ray Watkins Elementary School in Gold River has been closed for two days after some staff and students reported itchiness, redness and welts. Photo courtesy Vancouver Island West School District
Pesticide traps cause of Gold River elementary school rash — Island Health

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The area is still closed to the public. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Geotech review of Campbell River slide underway as residents remain out of homes