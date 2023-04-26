Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado has advanced to the semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ and will next appear on an episode May 9, when viewers can cast votes for their favourite acts. (Canada’s Got Talent photo)

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado has advanced to the semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ and will next appear on an episode May 9, when viewers can cast votes for their favourite acts. (Canada’s Got Talent photo)

Vancouver Island singer selected to advance to semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

Raymond Salgado will appear on an episode May 9 when viewers can cast votes

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado will grace television screens once more as a semifinalist for Canada’s Got Talent.

Yesterday, the reality talent show’s judges, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus, selected the acts to move on in the national competition.

Salgado first appeared on April 11 and impressed all four judges with his rendition of Bryan Adams’s Heaven, earning him ‘yeses’ across the board.

The 24-year-old singer is one of three performers from B.C., and only one of two Vancouver Islanders, who get to return to the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. In the coming weeks, he will be pitted against 18 other acts, ranging from dance crews and musical performers to magicians, a dog trainer and ventriloquist.

According to a social media post from the singer, he will next appear on Canada’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m., when viewers can cast their votes for their favourite acts.

In his post, Salgado thanked all of those who have supported his journey so far and said this is “just the beginning to many amazing things.”

Further information on the show and semifinalists can be found at www.citytv.com.


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rock legends Honeymoon Suite to headline Funtastic music fest in Port Alberni
Next story
Freddie Mercury’s eclectic collection of ‘clutter’ for sale

Just Posted

Funny Farm Koi's Alli Cavender releases a Koi fish in the CR Hospice's Serenity Garden on April 25. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Serenity Garden at Campbell River Hospice has new school of fish

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Woman guilty of assault for coughing at grocery store worker during anti-COVID rant

Hilda Shilliday (right) leads a group of Stride event participants across the street in last year’s event. Photo courtesy Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers
Campbell Riverite Hilda Shilliday honoured in memorial Stride to Turn the Tide event

CR Lawyers and Partners (from left) Lyle Carstrom, Stewart Carstairs and Peter Higgs gave a donation of $2600 to the Executive Director of the Campbell River Community Foundation Michaela Arruda on April 18. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River
CR Lawyers donate $2600 to Community Foundation