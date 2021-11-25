At home, Thomas Dudley is co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in the Shelbourne Plaza. He is also a talented videographer who has filmed the documentary series Seeing Canada. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

At home, Thomas Dudley is co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in the Shelbourne Plaza. He is also a talented videographer who has filmed the documentary series Seeing Canada. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Vancouver Island bird store owner’s documentary side gig airs on PBS, Amazon Prime

Tom Dudley travels cross country working on Seeing Canada

Saanich resident and owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Shelbourne Plaza, Thomas Dudley, also happens to be the director of photography for a cross-Canada travelling TV show.

Seeing Canada, filmed by Dudley, is hosted by Canadian journalist Brandy Yanchyk and explores Canada’s intricate cities, culinary attractions and natural wonders.

Two seasons of the show have aired on PBS in the United States and on Amazon Prime in Canada.

“PBS loved it so much that they asked us if we wanted to do a show in the States; it’s called Seeing the USA, we did seven episodes until COVID started,” said Dudley, noting that seven episodes required six months’ work and copious amounts of travel.

Plans are in the works to pick the show back up again as it becomes safe to do so.

Dudley has frequently found himself immersed in the world of film and photography.

ALSO READ: Saanich teen captures stunning hummingbird photos

At 18 he moved to Calgary for speed skating and wound up attending the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology studying broadcasting and video production.

He learned to work artfully and skillfully behind the scenes during a stint as a cameraman for the Score Television Network in Edmonton. He also worked for corporate video production companies, which ultimately gave him the experience and confidence to venture off on his own and become a freelance videographer.

“I’ve done quite a bit of documentary work and have been freelancing since I was 27,” Dudley said.

His work has seen him travel to many States and every province and territory in Canada. “If you want to see another world you should go to Northern Canada; the people are different, the landscapes and weather are different, it’s really interesting.”

With many opportunities to garner new perspectives and participate in adventures he never thought possible, he has learned to be comfortable with the uncomfortable. Dudley never imagined as someone behind the scenes that he’d be so deeply immersed in every adventure.

He has a wife, two young kids, runs Wild Birds Unlimited full time with his brother-in-law and operates his freelance business on the side.

To see more of Dudley’s work, visit thomasdudleyproductions.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

birdsHealth & Wellness

Previous story
Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour returns to Campbell River and Quadra Island
Next story
Tony’s striking up the accordian and helping the museum jumpstart the holidays

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Fish farmers say data refutes sea lice drop-off after Discovery Islands restocking ban

Romana Pasca, North Island College’s manager of international projects, partnerships and global education, says more than $1 million in new grant funding will mean more NIC students will be able to gain international perspectives through study abroad. Photo supplied
North Island College receives more than $1 million for student study abroad

Tony Fantillo will be playing his accordion at the Museum at Campbell River during a special Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. Museum at Campbell River photo
Tony’s striking up the accordian and helping the museum jumpstart the holidays

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents of the Meadow Glen Apartments to higher ground due to flooding in the Duncan area in mid-November. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Vancouver Island’s 2021 weather may be a walk in the park compared to what’s to come