Vancouver-based band the Boom Booms rock Spirit Square in Campbell River

Vancouver’s ‘best unsigned band’ played as part of the River Concert series

Vancouver-based band the Boom Booms played at Spirit Square in Campbell River on Thursday evening. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

An appreciative crowd turned out at Spirit Square on Thursday evening for Vancouver-based band the Boom Booms.

The group has been voted “best unsigned band” by readers of the Georgia Straight multiple consecutive years, and they had the crowd dancing during their Campbell River appearance.

It was the latest in an ongoing summer concert series presented by 2Day FM and TD Bank. The River Concert series continues at Spirit Square on Aug. 15 with KC and the Moonshine Band from 7-9 p.m.

Check out the concert schedule at www.spiritsquare.ca.

