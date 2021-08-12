Van Isle folk/roots rocker returns to the Tidemark for an intimate live stream concert

The Tidemark Theatre will present Ryan McMahon in a special live stream concert experience on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The veteran Vancouver Island singer/songwriter bucked the lockdown by sneaking into one of his “very favourite venues in the world:” the Tidemark Theatre.

“One thing the pandemic has afforded me is plenty of time to realign and rebrand my music from a business sense; most of all, I’ve had the time to write loads of new songs, and reaching out, albeit online, to perform them on a beauty of a stage is such an amazing feeling. Playing little campfire shows of this nature gives me purpose that I’ve felt I’ve lost grip of for some of the last 18 months. I’m so grateful that the Tidemark has given me the opportunity to get up there, and do what I do best. Connect, perform and sing my lungs out.”

McMahon has been entertaining since the first time he managed to make his grandparents laugh. An only grandchild, McMahon discovered very early how much he loved connecting with people and hopefully provided them with moments of joy.

His latest release, In Line for a Smile, is a “Hail Mary” to the world to keep connecting and focus on the people right in front of you. It’s in stores and available online worldwide.

McMahon has toured Canada and the world with his band and the folk trio Lion Bear Fox.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Ryan McMahon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Live stream tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non members (plus applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased through the Tidemark’s virtual Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

