Van Isle artists bring water exhibit to the Tidemark Art Gallery this spring

The Tidemark Theatre’s art exhibition Water features works by Van Isle artists: TaraLee Houston, Kate Benson, Sarah Bergeron, Anouk Hartwell, Lynn Samuel Hood, Trish Malcomess, Larissa McLean, Janice Perry Smith and Jesse Zelko.

Water is essential for life. It is key to our survival. Our bodies are about 60 percent water, and our planet is made up of 70 percent water. Canadians are stewards of one fifth of the world’s freshwater and with three oceans and nearly two million lakes, Canada is a watery resource filled wonderland.

In his Legacy writings Elder, and well known biologist and scientist David Suzuki reminds us; “We are part of the hydrologic cycle and every drink we take has water molecules that have evaporated from every rainforest, ocean and plain in the world. We are water and whatever we do to water, we do to ourselves.”

The Water Group Show at the Tidemark Art Gallery includes nine local artists; TaraLee Houston, Sarah Bergeron, Jessie Zelko, Trish Malcomess, Larissa McLean, Janice Smith, Lynn Hood, Anouk Hartwell and Kate Benson. These women share their conversations and connections with water. The exhibit presents ach artist’s unique visual portrayal in paint of their connections to water in their art practice. Collectively, the exhibit surrounds the viewer and reminds them about the beauty and importance of water.

“It is easy to be connected to water living by the Salish Sea. We connect to water every day. It cleanses and nourishes us, and it is the beautiful watery inspiration all around us living on Vancouver Island,” says TaraLee Houston

Join these nine local artists at the Tidemark Gallery April – June. You are invited to view and connect with the artworks on display.

The Tidemark Art Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday from 12-4 p.m. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

