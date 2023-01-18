Filipe DeAndrade. (Credit: Royal Theatre Website)

Untamed star brings nature show to Victoria

Filipe DeAndrade will talk about living with intention and finding your passion in life

The National Geographic star of the digital series Untamed is bringing Victorians up close and personal with animals from all over the world.

Filipe DeAndrade will talk about living with intention and finding your passion in life on Jan. 25. Along with that, the wildlife filmmaker will showcase what he has captured of sharks, snakes, lions, whales, jaguars, jumping spiders and one of the rarest animals in the world – a hawk moth caterpillar that resembles a venomous snake.

Growing up, DeAndrade was raised in an environment of poverty, abuse and addiction. He connected with animals because just like them, he was voiceless too.

He believes animals saved his life and he wants to return the favour. He fell in love with photography as a way to tell animals stories.

According to the UF Foundation, DeAndrade said, “nature was my teacher. There is no track in school or even in the real world for becoming a wildlife photographer. You learn by being thrown in the fire and making mistakes.”

The show will be around an hour and 10 minutes followed by a Q & A session. He will appear at the Royal Theatre and tickets are online and start at $41.50. The show is on Jan 25 and starts at 7:00pm.

