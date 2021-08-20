‘Uncanny’ tribute to Ed Sheeran and Elton John

Live tribute to the legend and the legend to be

Combining Manchester UK’s Daniel East’s tiribute to Ed Sheeran and Jeff Ross’ homage to the legendary Sir Elton John into one show has created a show that is not to be missed.

The pair will be performing at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on Oct. 30 and in Courtenay’s Sid WIlliams Theatre Oct. 29.

Forrest Jones who secured East to come to Ontario for a dozen or so shows in 2020, by accident while looking for something to do in an Uxbridge online website months ago. Turned out it was an Uxbridge, UK website, where Jones saw the ad; and then made the contact inviting him here.

“It was a fluke chance meeting but this kid has talent far reaching singing other people’s songs,” Jones says.

East is touring now on P&O Cruises, and has been in 17 countries in the last three years. And the show continues to go on.

An Ed Sheeran tribute has never been done over here in Canada before and by adding him with the best Elton John tribute on the planet, this has a hit written all over it.

Ross, as Elton John, has the uncanny knack to mimic the nuances of Elton, unlike anything you’ve ever seen. If you didn’t know, listening to Jeff, you wouldn’t know it wasn’t truly Elton. That’s truly why this show will be so entertaining, you ‘re getting the best of two of the UK’s top singers, ever – A legend in Elton, and a Legend to be in Ed.

After Ontario, Elton and Ed (Jeff and Daniel) hit the road and perform two shows in Alberta (Lloydminster and Camrose); then two shows in B.C. (Courtenay and Campbell River), then East performs four shows to wrap it all up in Newfoundland (Gander, Grand Falls, Stephenville, and Corner Brook) before he heads back to the UK and onto touring Europe and abroad.

Get your tickets; some shows like Campbell River, are already 50 per cent sold, after only five days on the market.