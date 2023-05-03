Two more shows added for Theatre Quadra’s ‘Chicago’

Theatre Quadra’s latest stage production, “Chicago,” is set to dazzle even more audiences with its captivating music, dance, and performance.

The buzz surrounding Theatre Quadra’s “Chicago” has been growing steadily, with the community eagerly anticipating this spectacular production. Originally scheduled for three showtimes, the first set of tickets sold out so quickly that two additional shows were added to the run.

To meet demand for tickets, Theatre Quadra has added two more shows. Now, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 and an evening show on Sunday, May 7 at 7 p.m., more people will have the opportunity to experience this incredible production. The cast and crew are thrilled to have the chance to perform for even more audiences, showcasing their skills and bringing the roaring twenties to life on stage.

This Tony Award-winning musical, created by Bob Fosse, Fred Ebb and John Kander, is a captivating tale set in the 1920s, following the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two vaudeville performers who form an unlikely bond while navigating the corrupt legal system. Theatre Quadra’s production of this iconic musical boasts an impressive cast of talented individuals, drawn from Quadra Island and Campbell River. Among them are three real-life couples, adding an extra layer of chemistry and authenticity to the production. There is also a mother-and-daughter duo, Kornelia and Aquilina, bringing another layer of fun to the stage.

There are 26 cast members, plus a 7-piece live band, and more than 30 crew members. Under the direction of Heidi Ridgway, the team has been working tirelessly on this production since October, pouring their hearts and souls into every aspect of the show. With captivating music, intricate dance routines, and a gripping plot, this is Theatre Quadra’s most ambitious production to date. “Chicago” promises to be an unforgettable production that will leave the audience tapping their toes long after the curtain falls.

“If you haven’t yet secured your tickets, don’t wait! This is a show you won’t want to miss. Join us on Quadra Island for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and entertainment,” says a release from Theatre Quadra. “We can’t wait to see you there!”

For more information on ticket purchase locations, visit the event website (www.theatrequadra.ca) or contact the Theatre Quadra directly.

