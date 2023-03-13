Drake performs during Lil Baby’s Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Drake performs during Lil Baby’s Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Tour is Canadian pop star’s first in five years

Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour comes with a 29-date arena run this summer with two Canadian stops in Montreal and Vancouver.

It follows Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 album “Her Loss.”

After kicking off in New Orleans in June, the tour will stop in Montreal on July 14 and Vancouver on Aug. 28.

Live Nation says additional dates, including Toronto, will be announced at a later date.

This is Drake’s first tour in five years. He was last on the road with “Aubrey and the Three Migos” in 2018.

Ticket presales start March 15, while the general sale starts March 17.

