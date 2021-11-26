Tony’s striking up the accordian and helping the museum jumpstart the holidays

Tony Fantillo will be playing his accordion at the Museum at Campbell River during a special Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. Museum at Campbell River photo

The public is invited to a Museum at Campbell River special Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m.

What would a holiday celebration be without some tasty treats? The Italian Cultural Society will be on site with Christmas goodies, and ReMax Check Realty will be on site with hot chocolate and sweets.

There will be some seasonal music to enjoy courtesy of the String Beans, Tony Fantillo on accordion, and Jim Chisolm singing and playing carols. The String Beans are a small ensemble of string students aged 6-18 who go around town and play Christmas music at special events, seniors’ centres and schools.

The Festival Trees will be open for viewing and Santa and a friendly elf will make an appearance at 2 p.m. so you can take your Christmas Santa Selfie. While you are there, be sure to vote for your favourite tree to win the People’s Choice Award.

The galleries will be open and decorated as well. See the paper decorations in the float house, the Willows Tree, and the bright red bow on the logging truck while you participate in a fun scavenger hunt.

No registration is needed, however, visitors 12 and up are required to show proof of vaccination as per the provincial health order.

This event is free to attend. For more information go to www.crmuseum.ca

