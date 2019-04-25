The Timberline Students’ Art Show was hung at the Tidemark Gallery this Wednesday and will be on display through May, with a celebration to be held May 28 before the special fundraiser event for the Immigrant Welcome Center with the Orontes Guitar Quartet. Photo submitted

Timberline students take over Tidemark Gallery

Record-breaking exhibition sees over 100 works of all different mediums fill the theatre lobby

Art students at Timberline Secondary School have been busy making spectacular work this year, some of which will be on display in the Tidemark Theatre gallery through the end of May.

This year’s art show is a record-breaker for the students. The exhibition features over 100 eclectic pieces, using various mediums including acrylic and watercolour paintings, drawings, ceramic sculptures, digital art and more.

International student Ida Bille from Denmark says she is excited to have her piece included in the exhibition.

“The show is very special to me, because I didn’t paint before I came here and didn’t think I was good,” she says. “It’s very cool to be in the show, it’s the first one I’ve ever been in.”

Grade 12 student Cydnie Safruik, meanwhile, has been creating and making art since grade nine and hopes to be a visual arts major in university and go on to become an art teacher when she graduates.

“This show is a great stepping stone for me,” she says. “It’s a good way to get your work looked at outside of just the school. It’s great exposure.”

The grand opening of the exhibition will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., right before the special fundraiser event for the Immigrant Welcome Center with the Orontes Guitar Quartet. Many of the student artists will be in attendance, so be sure to stop by and congratulate them on their hard work paying off.

This mixed media collection is open for viewing at the Tidemark every Tuesday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m. until the end of May.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

