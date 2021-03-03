The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program are rehearsing this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for their upcoming virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program are rehearsing this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for their upcoming virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Timberline Musical Theatre hoping for last minute ticket surge

Popular annual run of shows costs $7,000-$8,000 to put on. They’ve sold $750 in tickets

While a few butterflies before a big show are normal – and in fact probably a good thing – the students and staff involved in this year’s musical theatre performance at Timberline have a few too many right now.

They’re not concerned that they’ll forget their lines or that the lights won’t work properly. They’re worried that they’re going to lose their metaphorical shirts.

With the first performance just over a week away, the group had sold only 50 tickets – an average of 10 tickets per performance – for their online run of five shows.

Normally by this point they’d be looking to sell the last few seats in the theatre – which holds about 175 – for each performance.

“I think – I hope, anyway – that maybe people aren’t rushing to grab tickets because they don’t have to worry about it selling out before they get theirs,” says musical director Celine Ouellette. “I just hope they do eventually, because we need to at least cover our costs.”

And those costs are not insignificant.

Just the rights to put on the show are often around $4,000 per year, depending on how many tickets they tell the rights-holder they hope to sell.

This year, with the performances moving online, they didn’t know what that number would be, so they lowered their guess relative to previous years, but the rights to put it on still cost them around $2,500.

“Then there are the costumes, which this year are a bit more expensive than usual because they are special ones,” Ouellette says. “We borrowed some, but I made quite a lot. Thankfully, Fabricland was on sale all summer last year, so that helped a bit, but it was at least another $1,000 for the show just in costumes.”

And they have to build sets for the performance, as well, “and with the price of wood these days, I think we’re around another $1,500 for that.

Once all is said and done, we generally are looking at $7,000 to $8,000 to put these shows on.”

But on they will go, no matter how many tickets are sold. The kids have been working too hard over the past five months or more for them to do anything else, the school’s AV department has been brought in to help with the logistics of filming and sending it out to the audience, professional light and sound engineers have been hired to make it look and sound the best it can, and the show, as they say, must go on.

The performances are scheduled for March 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 starting at 7 p.m.

Students and seniors can watch the performances for $12, adults gain access for $15, or a whole family can watch for $40.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/events/timberlinesecondary.

Help them out and get yours sooner rather than later, so they can go back to just worrying about their lines instead of whether or not there will be another show to be in next year.

RELATED: Timberline’s popular musical goes online for 2021


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentCampbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scholarship money up for grabs in Optimist International’s musical happiness competition for youth

Just Posted

The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program are rehearsing this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for their upcoming virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Timberline Musical Theatre hoping for last minute ticket surge

Popular annual run of shows costs $7,000-$8,000 to put on. They’ve sold $750 in tickets

NIC Practical Nursing instructor Barb McPherson (right) is pictured with student Rebecca Wood in 2018 in NIC’s SIM lab. NIC photo
Learn about Practical Nursing opportunities for Island students

Students interested in exploring a future in health care are invited to… Continue reading

Shelter Point Distillery won several Canadian Whisky Awards this year, including a gold for best single malt. Facebook photo
Vancouver Island’s Shelter Point Distillery wins gold for single malt

Business won nine medals at recent Canadian Whisky Awards virtual ceremony

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and other NDP MLAs have released a plan to support small businesses. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Island MPs present plan to support small business through pandemic

NDPs focus on small business, Liberals on corporations - MPs

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)
One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Gas price spike hits Vancouver Island — and experts predict prices to rise even more

“We still could be talking about record prices…”

COVID-19 vaccines were available at a site on East Pender in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Feb. 25. (Twitter/Sarahblyth17)
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

It’s an effort to ‘incentivize people to engage,’ says B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

</p> A survey by Statistics Canada finds Black Canadians earn less than non-visible minority Canadians despite having higher levels of education. (The Canadian Press file photo)
COVID-19 worsened unemployment picture for Black Canadians

Black Canadians also more likely to suffer other hardships

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher transferred then suspended after students report feeling ‘scared, nervous’

Authorities found that teacher did not create inviting, respectful environment for students

Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries offers cheaper, prepaid fare options

Ferry service preparing for busy terminals when travel restrictions are lifted

FILE - Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer, actor and humanitarian posted a video on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, of her singing just before getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot. Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks about the Fiscal update during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
COVID-19: Wage and rent subsidies, lockdown support to be extended until June

Chrystia Freeland says now is not time to lower levels of support

Most Read