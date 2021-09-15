Tidemark Theatre re-opens to show environmental message film and discussion

Inspired by her grief over the loss of her sister Saille and the changing world around her, director Jennifer Abbott scatters her sister’s ashes and tells a story of personal and planetary grief in The Magnitude of All Things. NFB publicity still

The Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River will be opening its doors this Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for only the second in-person event since March 2020 and will feature the award-winning documentary The Magnitude of All Things from Canadian filmmaker Jennifer Abbott.

“It is great for us to be hosting in-person events once more,” said Jim Kent, manager of the Tidemark Theatre. “We are thrilled to be supporting an important conversation by showing this award-winning film and using our technical resources to help those who cannot be physically present to participate in the post-movie panel discussion.”

In alignment with provincial COVID-19 regulations, attendance at the movie will require that a provincial vaccine passport is provided.

The Magnitude of All Things is a journey into Abbots’ personal relationship with grief through the loss of her sister to cancer, and the immediacy and drama of the changes and loss we are all facing as the biodiversity and climate crises unfold. The movie will be followed by panel discussion featuring amongst others the filmmaker Jennifer Abbott, Dr. Peter Carter – an expert reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – and Jessica Wegg, Green Party Candidate for North Island-Powell River. This post-movie discussion, shared with a simultaneous screening at CineCenta in Victoria, B.C. will be made available via a Facebook livestream.

The event is sponsored by Extinction Rebellion, Vancouver Island. Extinction Rebellion began in the UK in 2018 to highlight the urgency of action on the Climate Crisis through two weeks of Non-violent direct action in London, UK. The result of these actions was a dramatic shift in the conversations media and government in the UK were having about the Climate Crisis. The decentralized movement is now operating in over 83 countries through approximately 1,200 local groups to create social momentum for decisive action.

“After record-smashing summer heat and its consequences, which has bought the reality of the Climate Crisis home to British Columbians and us here on Vancouver Island, this movie is a call to action,” says Dr. Don Goodeve, an organizer with Extinction Rebellion in Campbell River. “The best time for us to have acted to avert catastrophic change was 30 years ago. Now the consequences are here and are happening with increasing intensity everywhere.”

He adds: “No one is going to solve this global crisis unless we, as citizens across the world, demand change from our governments and institutions.”

António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN has declared that “…this is ‘Code Red’ for Humanity. We must act; decisively, together, now!”

Tickets for The Magnitude of All Things and the panel discussion are available from the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River. Patrons in Victoria can obtain tickets for the event through CineCenta.

The post-movie panel discussion will also be available as a Facebook Live event via the Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/XRVI.Earth/

