Tidemark Theatre hosts Q & A livestream about Campbell River restaurant documentary tonight (May 13)

Koto: The Last Service captures stories and farewells from longstanding Japanese restaurant

For Immediate Release: May 10

Campbell River, BC – Tidemark Theatre is pleased to host a conversation with the filmmakers of the 14-minute documentary film Koto: The Last Service. The film captures stories and farewells from family, friends and patrons of Campbell River’s Koto Japanese Restaurant before they closed their doors in May 2019, after 39 years.

Mary Ruth Snyder from the Campbell River Chamber Of Commerce will open up a conversation with director/co-producer Joella Cabalu and co-producer Kenji Maeda to share their story of creating the film, what it’s meant for the Maeda family, and to answer questions from the online audience.

Koto: The Last Service has its world premiere at the DOXA Documentary Film Festival taking place online from May 6-16. Guests are encouraged to watch the film prior to this conversation event. Guests can access the film here:

For the direct film link ($10+fees) click HERE.

DOXA Festival Link: https://www.doxafestival.ca/

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre is excited to present, Koto: The Last Service – Conversation with the Filmmakers on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. This live stream conversation is free and can be accessed via Facebook Live on the Tidemark Theatre’s main Facebook page. For more information head to the Tidemark Theatre’s main Facebook page: @tidemarktheatre.

RELATED: Family-run Japanese restaurant says goodbye to Campbell River

