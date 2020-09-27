Tidemark Theatre and Chamber of Commerce join forces to launch two new TV shows

Show will explore the arts, community, culture and local industry through conversation

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce and the Tidemark Theatre have joined forces to produce two new shows. eXplore and Insights & Business will host guests from the community. A new episode will air each week. Photo supplied

A politician, a filmmaker, and local business leaders will be among the guests of two new shows being launched in Campbell River.

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Tidemark Theatre to produce eXplore, a show about the arts, community and culture and Insights & Business, a show that offers discussion with a broad array of industry professionals.

The 30-minute shows will be hosted by Mary Ruth Snyder, executive director of the chamber. They’ll be carried live on the Tidemark’s website and then posted on its social media channels, the chamber’s channels and on Shaw.

READ ALSO: Campbell River Art+Earth Festival to experiment with technology for sophomore year

Filming at the Tidemark has already begun and the first episode of eXplore was released Thurs., Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. while the first episode of Insights & Business is set to air on Sept. 29 at the same time.

Snyder, who joined the chamber as its executive director last year after decades in communications, hosts the show. Being back in front of the camera feels like home, she says.

“I’ve been doing it for decades,” she says in between tapings. “It’s second nature to me.”

Snyder says she’s always loved connecting and engaging with people and is excited about the slate of guests – still being developed – for both the shows.

“The guests will really run the spectrum,” she says, “literally from A to Z.”

So far in the green room is a local politician, a leader in the arts community, an award-winning filmmaker, an adventure business owner and a digital marketing expert.

“We are so fortunate to have dynamic businesses along with an extremely diverse and engaging community that suport each other every chance they get,” says Snyder. “These two shows provide a place for their voices, opinions and experiences to be shared widely expanding our community’s dialogue which can only enhance our vibrancy.”

The shows are taking place thanks to a significant investment in technology by the Tidemark.

Using a grant from the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) and with support from the BC Touring Council, the Tidemark invested in digital broadcasting equipment that would give the venue the ability to produce high-quality productions as well as live-stream shows, lectures and debates.

READ ALSO: Tidemark Theatre reinvents live performances with hybrid model

“We needed a way to keep our incredible team employed as well as provide our loyal audiences access to all the amazing shows and programming we have become known for,” said Jim Kent, manager at the Tidemark. “It’s a project we’ve been working on for quite some time. We’re really excited.”

The technology can be used for more than just talk shows. Musicians, plays and dance recitals could also make use of the technology.

“They can do it with anybody,” says Snyder.

The technology will be used this weekend during the Art+Earth Festival.

eXplore will air Thursdays at 4 p.m. starting Sept. 24 and Insights & Business will air Tuesdays at the same time starting on Sept. 29.

Snyder says they’re also looking for a sponsor for the shows and anyone interested can get in touch with the Tidemark.

