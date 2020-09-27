The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce and the Tidemark Theatre have joined forces to produce two new shows. eXplore and Insights & Business will host guests from the community. A new episode will air each week. Photo supplied

Tidemark Theatre and Chamber of Commerce join forces to launch two new TV shows

Show will explore the arts, community, culture and local industry through conversation

A politician, a filmmaker, and local business leaders will be among the guests of two new shows being launched in Campbell River.

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Tidemark Theatre to produce eXplore, a show about the arts, community and culture and Insights & Business, a show that offers discussion with a broad array of industry professionals.

The 30-minute shows will be hosted by Mary Ruth Snyder, executive director of the chamber. They’ll be carried live on the Tidemark’s website and then posted on its social media channels, the chamber’s channels and on Shaw.

READ ALSO: Campbell River Art+Earth Festival to experiment with technology for sophomore year

Filming at the Tidemark has already begun and the first episode of eXplore was released Thurs., Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. while the first episode of Insights & Business is set to air on Sept. 29 at the same time.

Snyder, who joined the chamber as its executive director last year after decades in communications, hosts the show. Being back in front of the camera feels like home, she says.

“I’ve been doing it for decades,” she says in between tapings. “It’s second nature to me.”

Snyder says she’s always loved connecting and engaging with people and is excited about the slate of guests – still being developed – for both the shows.

“The guests will really run the spectrum,” she says, “literally from A to Z.”

So far in the green room is a local politician, a leader in the arts community, an award-winning filmmaker, an adventure business owner and a digital marketing expert.

“We are so fortunate to have dynamic businesses along with an extremely diverse and engaging community that suport each other every chance they get,” says Snyder. “These two shows provide a place for their voices, opinions and experiences to be shared widely expanding our community’s dialogue which can only enhance our vibrancy.”

The shows are taking place thanks to a significant investment in technology by the Tidemark.

Using a grant from the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) and with support from the BC Touring Council, the Tidemark invested in digital broadcasting equipment that would give the venue the ability to produce high-quality productions as well as live-stream shows, lectures and debates.

READ ALSO: Tidemark Theatre reinvents live performances with hybrid model

“We needed a way to keep our incredible team employed as well as provide our loyal audiences access to all the amazing shows and programming we have become known for,” said Jim Kent, manager at the Tidemark. “It’s a project we’ve been working on for quite some time. We’re really excited.”

The technology can be used for more than just talk shows. Musicians, plays and dance recitals could also make use of the technology.

“They can do it with anybody,” says Snyder.

The technology will be used this weekend during the Art+Earth Festival.

eXplore will air Thursdays at 4 p.m. starting Sept. 24 and Insights & Business will air Tuesdays at the same time starting on Sept. 29.

Snyder says they’re also looking for a sponsor for the shows and anyone interested can get in touch with the Tidemark.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Magic Wheelchair’ book tells story of thrilled author’s B.C. granddaughters

Just Posted

Tidemark Theatre and Chamber of Commerce join forces to launch two new TV shows

Show will explore the arts, community, culture and local industry through conversation

Campbell River Storm set to face Comox Valley in season opener

Fan attendance remains a question mark, but broadcast gets boost

VIDEO: Save Wild Salmon demonstrators march in Campbell River

March to put pressure on federal government to fulfill Cohen report recommendations

NDP candidate Babchuk a fixture in local politics since 2005

School trustee, city councillor and regional district chair sets sights on being North Island MLA

Multiple incidents of bear-spraying investigated

Police are investigating multiple incidents of people being bear sprayed on Sept.… Continue reading

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

Most Read