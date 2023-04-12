Form left: Kate Alexandra plays Roxie Hart and Andrea Blaseckie plays Velma Kelly in Theatre Quadra’s production of Chicago Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. Photo contributed

Form left: Kate Alexandra plays Roxie Hart and Andrea Blaseckie plays Velma Kelly in Theatre Quadra’s production of Chicago Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. Photo contributed

Theatre Quadra to host the electrifying stage production of Chicago

Get ready to be transported back to the roaring twenties as Theatre Quadra presents the electrifying stage production of Chicago on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Brought to life by a talented cast and crew, the Theatre Quadra production of Chicago is set to be a showstopper that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. From the iconic music to the dazzling dance routines, this show promises to be a feast for the senses.

Tickets go on sale on April 18 and will be available for purchase at Inspirations at the Cove, Copper Coast Gallery in Heriot Bay, and the Music Plant in Campbell River. With limited seating available, patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

“The Quadra Island Community Centre is proud to present Chicago, one of the most beloved musicals of all time,” said director, Heidi Ridgway. “We’re thrilled to showcase the incredible talent of our cast and crew and bring this timeless story to life for our community.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Chicago at Quadra Island Community Centre. For more information, visit www.theatrequadra.ca or contact Theatre Quadra directly.

