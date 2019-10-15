The Wet Paint Art Group brings their eclectic contemporary art to the Tidemark gallery

The Wet Paint Art Group is presenting an exhibition of fresh and eclectic contemporary artworks.

For many years a group of friends had been painting together weekly — sharing skills and, at times, providing live models and guest instructors. Six years ago they decided that it would be fun to hold a show and sale of their work in the summer; so began the annual “Art in a Summer Garden” show held in the Saratoga garden of one of the members each August.

The group now includes artists from Campbell River as well as from the Comox Valley and Black Creek. This year the summer show moved to a new location — the grounds of Halbe Hall in Black Creek.

The group members have changed over the years but the original core have remained and still paint every Tuesday at each others’ studios.

Besides the summer show, they have exhibited as a group at the McMillan Arts Centre in Parksville, the Central Island Studio Tour, and as individual artists have exhibited widely on Vancouver Island.

At this show are the works of 10 artists: Loree Cunningham, Stephenie Davidson, Lynda Glover, Shelly Hollingshead, Jenny Mitchell, Michelle Ohlsson, Elaine Prodor, Lesley Rieck, Kathi Rudko and Victoria Scott – truly an eclectic display of art— medium, genre and style; works on paper, canvas and wood; in oil, acrylic, and mixed media; rendering the figure, the landscape, still life and the abstract.

Art in a Summer Garden will be on display in the Tidemark gallery until Nov. 29. The gallery is open Tuesday – Friday from 12-4 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome.

For a complete list of the group members over the years and their individual bios, samples of their artworks and show photos, check out the group website: www.wetpaintshowandsale.weebly.com

RELATED: ‘Oracle’ another Phantasmagorical Art Show opens at the Tidemark

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter