The road to extinction is paved with good intentions, film producers say

On Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. World Community will screen “Artifishal” at the North Island College Stan Hagen Theatre. Artifishal is a film produced by outdoor clothing manufacturer Patagonia that presents the case for a radical rethink of our approach to this most vital and emblematic of our coastal species. Photo contributed

For the past five decades fish hatcheries and salmon farms have been touted as essential for augmenting wild salmon populations on the BC Coast.

But in some people’s minds, these same solutions have in many cases been exacerbating the problem.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. World Community will screen Artifishal at the North Island College Stan Hagen Theatre. Artifishal is a film produced by outdoor clothing manufacturer Patagonia that presents the case for a radical rethink of our approach to this most vital and emblematic of our coastal species. Artifishal is “a film about the high cost, environmental, financial and cultural, of hatcheries and fish farms and our mistaken reliance on human engineered solutions.”

The film will be followed by a panel with a range of perspectives who can expand on the themes and explore what can be done in the local context to address the diminishing stocks of wild fish. See the film trailer at worldcommunity.ca

Admission to this event is by donation. Everyone is welcome.

