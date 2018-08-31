The RabbleBerries perform at the Heritage Hall in Sayward

If you’re in the mood for tasty vocal harmonies and flavourful guitar licks, spiced up with autoharp, flute, keyboard, banjo, mandolin, kalimba, harmonica, percussion, and bass then you’ll want to catch the RabbleBerries.

The RabbleBerries have been entertaining audiences in Victoria and beyond since 2005 and will appear at Sayward’s Heritage Hall on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in a concert presented by the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society.

This quartet of talented musicians includes Alan O’Dean, Sharon Hazelwood, Karen and Ron Gillmore. Their wide ranging repertoire includes both original and traditional songs- songs of workers and songs of social justice. Their sound is full of tasty vocal harmonies and flavourful guitar licks, spiced up with autoharp, flute, keyboard, banjo, mandolin, kalimba, harmonica, percussion, and bass.

O’Dean is a self taught master of the guitar. With his knowledge and ability to play an assortment of other stringed instruments he has become known as the pickin’ professor.

Guitar enthusiasts will enjoy his tasty southern style fingerpicking. His colourful songwriting explores several folk traditions. Together with Sharon Hazelwood, O’Dean co hosts CFUV’s Sunshine Breakfast in Victoria. His work with the RabbleBerries yields delectable harmonies, genre crossing arrangements, and a good amount of ready humour.

Hazelwood is an adept player of the tenor guitar and autoharp. She possesses a penchant for anything that can be used to define a rhythm. Her clear soprano voice has rung out on four continents, at festivals and coffehouses. She is best known for her work with Karen Gillmore in the Victoria group Virgo Rising.

Karen Gillmore is an orchestra unto herself. With only two hands and one voice, she is able to capture the essence of a variety of musical instruments. Her eclectic musical interests embrace a variety of genres – from Celtic and folk revival to church music and showtunes.

Karen’s husband, Ron, completes the ensemble with some very fine playing on the 5 string bass.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society is in its second year, presenting live acoustic folk concerts, at the Heritage Hall, the second Sunday evening of every month. This family friendly venue features a variety of acoustic folk music – from Blues to Bluegrass; Latin to Traditional Folk and more.

Concert begins at 7 with an open mic starting at 6, Doors open at 5:30.

Admission for this concert is $10, Children 12 and under are free.

For more information phone 250 282-0134.