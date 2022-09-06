The Offspring, Simple Plan roll into Victoria this fall

On the heels of soldout European summer festivals, The Offspring announced their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour is coming to Canada later this year.

Featuring Canadian rockers Simple Plan, the tour will stop in Victoria at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Nov. 27.

Achieving worldwide success in the ’90s with the release of their album Smash, which sold more than 11 million copies, the multiplatinum band has sold more than 40 million albums. Their latest – Let the Bad Times Roll – is the band’s 10th studio album and the third produced by Bob Rock.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” said lyricist Dexter Holland, in a statement. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

Montreal’s own Simple Plan boasts worldwide sales topping 10 million, along with accolades such as the 2005 Teen Choice Award, 2006 JUNO Fan Choice Award, and the 2012 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.

“We are so excited to finally be able to announce this Canadian tour with The Offspring,” said Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan in the same statement. “We know a lot of our Canadian fans have been waiting for a very long time for this and we’re absolutely thrilled to play for them all over the country. Canada is a very special place for our band, and we know these shows are gonna be amazing.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com.

ALSO READ: Bert Kreischer bringing comedy show to Victoria this fall

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Entertainment