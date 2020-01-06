The legendary Valdy appears in Sayward Jan. 12

On Sunday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Valdy will be appearing in concert at the Kelsey Centre in Sayward. Photo contributed

The Sayward Valley Music Folk Music Society begins its 2020 concert season at its new location at the Kelsey Centre, in Sayward on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 7 with Canadian legend Valdy appearing in concert.

Winner of two Juno awards for Folksinger Of the Year and Folk Entertainer Of the Year, Valdy has received seven additional Juno nominations. His albums have achieved sales of over half a million copies, four of which are certified gold. In 2011, Valdy was appointed a member of the Order Of Canada.

Valdy has been performing and touring for over 46 years and shows no sign of slowing down. A true performer and prolific songwriter, Valdy needs no introduction to Canadians. He continues to gather followers wherever he goes.

Tickets for this concert are $20 in advance and are available at the Music Plant, The Sayward Valley Resort , and the Kelsey Centre in Sayward. Tickets will also be for sale at the door the night of the performance,

SVFMS members pay $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Doors open at 6:30.

