The legendary Downchild Blues Band are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year with a brand‐new show featuring hits like “Flip, Flop & Fly,” as well as fan favourites and hidden gems from throughout their illustrious career. They will play the Tidemark Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Photo contributed

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band returns to celebrate 50th Anniversary with special guests

After 18 albums, countless awards and wowing sold‐out audiences around the globe, The legendary Downchild Blues Band are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year with a brand‐new show featuring hits like “Flip, Flop & Fly,” as well as fan favourites and hidden gems from throughout their illustrious career.

Downchild came to international prominence as the inspiration for Hollywood stars Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi’s hit film, The Blues Brothers. In fact, two Downchild songs, “Shotgun Blues” and “(I Got Everything I Need) Almost” were even covered on The Blues Brothers’ 1978 multi‐platinum album Briefcase Full of Blues.

The band is led by founder, Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh on guitar and harmonica, singer Chuck Jackson, who also plays harmonica, tenor sax man Pat Carey, Michael Fonfara (who was a member of the early American rock supergroup Rhinoceros and Lou Reed’s band) plays keyboards, Gary Kendall on bass and drummer Mike Fitzpatrick. With their signature jump‐blues style and infectious, soulful sound, Juno Award winners Downchild deliver a live performance that is second to none, and this special anniversary show is one not to be missed!

Joining Downchild Blues Band on their 50th Anniversary tour is Two-time Maple Blues Award nominee, Jenie Thai. Thai is a songwriter and pianist with an old-school soul and boogie-woogie style. Inspired by America’s great songwriters, she blends her love of classic R&B with a contemporary edge in tough but tender ballads and fiery house-rockers.

Thai’s sophomore album, Night on Fire, was released September 2018 with a sold-out show at Toronto’s Hugh’s Room Live. This concert was one of a number of successes she’s had in the last year — including standing ovation performances at Massey Hall and her debut at the Mariposa Folk Festival.

JUNO nominated blues-rock guitarist, David Gogo will also make a guest appearance at the show.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, 99.7 2DAY FM and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, the Legendary Downchild Blues Band with special guests Jenie Thai and David Gogo at the Tidemark Theatre on October 22, 2019. Tickets are $49.50 (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

