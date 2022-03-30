The infectious pop of Big Little Lions coming to Rivercity Stage

Big Little Lions are finally back together playing to live audiences. Paul Otten (eft) and Helen Austin’s first tour since the pandemic includes seven shows in BC in 11 days, finishing at Campbell River’s River City Stage on Sunday, April 10. Photo contributed

Big Little Lions are an award winning duo who were born out of a collaboration that won them a JUNO Award in 2014.

Since then they have been cranking out infectious folk pop songs that are jam-packed with emotion and tight harmonies that sound like the product of two people working side-by-side instead of living in different countries.

The duo consists of Ohio’s Paul Otten and Vancouver Island’s own Helen Austin, both multi-instrumentalists and hugely prolific songwriters in their own right. Their music has been placed in hundreds of movie trailers, ads, network TV shows and on MTV.

They have released six albums to date, which have garnered them awards including the Canadian Folk Music Award Ensemble of the Year, Independent Music Awards Americana Single of the Year and the John Lennon Songwriting Competition Song of the Year. Their critically acclaimed music can be heard often on CBC radio and featured on shows like q and Vinyl Cafe.

After nearly two years of only working together virtually, Big Little Lions are finally back together playing to live audiences. Their first tour since the pandemic includes seven shows in BC in 11 days, finishing at Campbell River’s River City Stage (1080 Hemlock St.) on Sunday, April 10.

Tickets are $23 plus fees and are available through the Tidemark Theatre website and box-office. As is always the case for the Highway 19 Concert series, kids 12-and-under are free with a paying adult, and teens can get tickets for $5.

Masks are no longer required but are recommended whenever possible. Proof of vaccination is still required for anyone 12 or older.

