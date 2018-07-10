The legendary Roy Forbes is part of the musical line up for this year’s Filberg Festival Aug. 4-6 in Comox. Photo by Suzannah Forbes

The entertainment is as big a part of Comox’ Filberg Festival as the arts and crafts

The Filberg Festival has always been known for featuring exceptional Canadian talent when it comes to entertainment.

Headliners at the festival this year, held over the BC Day long weekend, include: Michael Kaeshammer, the Paperboys, Dustin Bentall, Roy Forbes, the R&B Allstars and the Boom Booms. Visit filbergfestival.com for the full line up.

A special evening concert on Aug. 3 will feature Jully Black, a true Canadian icon. Named as one of the 25 “greatest Canadian singers ever,” by CBC Music, she is also considered Canada’s queen of R&B and soul by her fans and peers.

Tickets are priced at $40 for festival seating and available online only.

The festival also showcases a select group of 130 artisans and makers of fine art

And free fares will be offered on all Comox Valley Transit routes during the weekend of the festival.

Set amongst the stately trees and gardens of the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park in Comox, the Filberg Festival is truly a unique event. Enjoy art and nature surrounded by beautiful gardens, rustic out-buildings and magnificent views of Comox Harbour and the Beaufort Range.

Previous story
Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Just Posted

Campbell River Fire Department wants everyone to stay safe this barbecue season

Fire Chief Thomas Doherty has some handy tips for residents

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Strathcona Regional District wants to add land to Cortes Island park

Area in question is adjacent to northwest corner of current community park

UPDATED: Head-on collision on Hwy. 19 leaves one man dead north of Campbell River

Car reportedly crossed centre line

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

WITH VIDEO: Nanaimo man rescued from Comox Valley’s Stotan Falls Wednesday

A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo is bruised but safe following a rescue… Continue reading

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

Most Read