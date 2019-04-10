The Campbell River Rotary Wine, Beer and Blues Festival hits the right chord

The Daybreak Rotary Campbell River Wine, Brews and Blues Festival May 4 main event stage will feature the legendary Jim Byrnes and Dr. Lindsay Mitchell (of Prism fame). Photo submitted

It’s time to raise your glass and toast the exceptional local and international wines, beers, ciders and at the 10th annual Rotary Wine, Brew & Blues Festival May 4 at the World Famous Painter’s Lodge.

Join an evening of whites, reds, and blues with the Daybreak Rotary Campbell River Wine, Brews and Blues Festival. For both the beer-loving guest and the discerning wine lover the main event, Grazing the Resort goes from 7 – 9:30 p.m. with some of the best international and BC wines and BC brews.

This is also a showcase of some great music by legendary multi Juno award winner Jim Byrnes and Dr. Lindsay Mitchell all set in the beautiful Painter’s Resort & Lodge.

Grazing the Resort is a chance to mingle with locals, meet regional winemakers and brew masters, enjoy first class music, complemented with bevvies and local edible treats provided by Thrifty Foods, Natural Pastures Cheeses, Big Rock Garage Restaurant, Rocky Mountain Chocolates, MOWI, Kermit Dahl and Grieg’s Seafood.

Those seeking the ultimate festival experience can choose a Stay & Play package for the night, start the fun early and join us for a Sunday Breakfast Buffet as a fabulous end to the festival weekend.

“This year we have over 100 wines represented with wine from regions all over the world and over 12 craft beer tasting tables,” said Theresa Marson, one of the coordinators of the event. “The wine tasting is complemented by a special selection of cheeses, cold cuts, breads, fruit dishes, spreads etc. all generously provided by our sponsors. In addition, the ticket price also includes attendance at Winespeak seminars, samplings of specialty wines, door prize and a silent auction and – of course! – free taxi service home within the Campbell River area after the event. As a fundraiser for Rotary, proceeds go to local charitable projects.”

On the main event stage, live entertainment with the legendary Jim Byrnes, multi Juno and Maple Blues award winner. Byrnes was born in St. Louis, Missouri – that’s blues country. By age thirteen, he was singing and playing blues guitar. His first professional gig was in 1964.

Over the years, he has had the great good fortune to appear with a virtual who’s who of the blues. From Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker to Taj Mahal and Robert Cray, Jim has been on the blues highway for 45 years.

This year’s wine representatives include: Jak’s Liquor, Peacock & Martin, Roust Canada, Hops & Vine Consulting, Storied Wines & Spirits, Coastal Craft Beverages, Lone Tree Cellars, 40 Knots Winery, Northern Lights Estate Winery, International Cellars, Kis Consulting, Therapy Vineyards, PMA Canada, Empson Wines Canada, Lunessence Winery, Marnie Martin, Enrico Winery, Recline Ridge Vineyards and Phillipe Dandurand Wines. Each representative selects a cross section of wines for tasting, often featuring a new or unique selection to be sampled.

Not to be missed are the craft beers including Vancouver Island Brewing, Hoyne Brewing Company, Riot Brewing, Mt. Arrowsmith Brewing, Gladstone Brewing and Driftwood Brewery and our own Beach Fire Brewing.

For more information visit the website http://crrotarywinefest.ca/. Tickets to this great value event are only $65 until April 19 and $75 after. Tickets available at The Tidemark Theatre or on-line at Tidemarktheatre.com.