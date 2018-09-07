The Campbell River Festival of Film announces its fall 2018 season

The Campbell River Festival of Films is presenting five feature films this fall at the Tidemark Theatre.

The Campbell River Festival of Film (CRFF) has five films for your viewing pleasure this fall in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Tidemark Theatre.

The CRFF will present a unique program of films on the following Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m (doors will open at 6:30 p.m):

Tue Sept. 18 — Finding Your Feet (111 Min, UK)

Tue Oct. 2 — Leave No Trace (109 Min, USA)

Tue Oct. 16 — Puzzle (103 Min, USA)

Tue Oct. 30 — Three Identical Strangers (96 Min, UK)

Tue Nov. 13 — Hearts Beat Loud (97 Min, USA)

The 2018 season’s passes are now on sale at the Tidemark Theatre ticket office and on-line at tidemarktheatre.com. The passes will sell for $50 (plus applicable taxes) and entitle the holder to five wonderful films and prize draws at each screening. Individual tickets for each film may be purchased for $12 each.

This partnership with the Tidemark Theatre enables moviegoers to enjoy our unique films and also appreciate the wonderful ambiance of our community theatre. With the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and movies starting at 7 p.m., patrons have time to gather in the lobby before the movie to enjoy a glass of wine and visit with friends and other moviegoers.

The festival is a successful partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival film circuit that allows the Campbell River group to book international films directly from Toronto that would not normally make their way to our Campbell River movie theatres.

The organizers want everyone to know that all proceeds go directly back to our community. Each year, bursaries and camera equipment are given to local students and schools. In previous years, the festival has put on bonus screenings that have helped to raise thousands of dollars to support various worthwhile programs in Campbell River.

The fall CRFF season kicks off with the award winning romantic comedy, Finding Your Feet on Sept. 18 so, head down to the Tidemark Box Office or go online at tidemarktheatre.com to purchase your seasons passes before they sell out!

If you purchase your tickets on-line, please try to drop by the Tidemark before Sept 18th to pick them up. Otherwise we will have a long line up at the ticket counter on the first night.

For further information, please contact the Tidemark Theatre (287.PINK) or CRFF at camrivff@gmail.com