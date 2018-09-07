The Campbell River Festival of Films is presenting five feature films this fall at the Tidemark Theatre.

The Campbell River Festival of Film announces its fall 2018 season

The Campbell River Festival of Film (CRFF) has five films for your viewing pleasure this fall in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Tidemark Theatre.

The CRFF will present a unique program of films on the following Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m (doors will open at 6:30 p.m):

Tue Sept. 18 — Finding Your Feet (111 Min, UK)

Tue Oct. 2 — Leave No Trace (109 Min, USA)

Tue Oct. 16 — Puzzle (103 Min, USA)

Tue Oct. 30 — Three Identical Strangers (96 Min, UK)

Tue Nov. 13 — Hearts Beat Loud (97 Min, USA)

The 2018 season’s passes are now on sale at the Tidemark Theatre ticket office and on-line at tidemarktheatre.com. The passes will sell for $50 (plus applicable taxes) and entitle the holder to five wonderful films and prize draws at each screening. Individual tickets for each film may be purchased for $12 each.

This partnership with the Tidemark Theatre enables moviegoers to enjoy our unique films and also appreciate the wonderful ambiance of our community theatre. With the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and movies starting at 7 p.m., patrons have time to gather in the lobby before the movie to enjoy a glass of wine and visit with friends and other moviegoers.

The festival is a successful partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival film circuit that allows the Campbell River group to book international films directly from Toronto that would not normally make their way to our Campbell River movie theatres.

The organizers want everyone to know that all proceeds go directly back to our community. Each year, bursaries and camera equipment are given to local students and schools. In previous years, the festival has put on bonus screenings that have helped to raise thousands of dollars to support various worthwhile programs in Campbell River.

The fall CRFF season kicks off with the award winning romantic comedy, Finding Your Feet on Sept. 18 so, head down to the Tidemark Box Office or go online at tidemarktheatre.com to purchase your seasons passes before they sell out!

If you purchase your tickets on-line, please try to drop by the Tidemark before Sept 18th to pick them up. Otherwise we will have a long line up at the ticket counter on the first night.

For further information, please contact the Tidemark Theatre (287.PINK) or CRFF at camrivff@gmail.com

Previous story
Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Just Posted

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

Frequent overdoses in Campbell River prompt calls for safe access to drugs

Overdoses happen ‘daily’ in Campbell River

Province lets East Redonda Island wildfire burn due to ecological concerns

200-hectare fire believed to be person-caused

Campbell River to hold open house on decision-making process for proposed drag race facility

The Vancouver Island Motorsports Association has proposed a motorsports facility on City-owned… Continue reading

Rash of fires in Campbell River’s south end prompts fire safety reminder

Campbell River fire crews have been busy over the past couple of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Circus comes to Campbell River

Las Vegas-based circus company traces history back to 1927

Canada’s ever-volatile labour report posts ‘messy’ results for August

Fuelled by the loss of 92,000 part-time positions, August largely eliminated July’s healthy increase

Nominations open for Vancouver Island family business awards

Family Business Association Vancouver Island accepting nominations until Oct. 12

B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers sold

Franchise owned by Wray family for 26 years sold to Prairie brothers Tom and John Glen

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Sick killer whale J50 diagnosed with parasitic worms

Scientists learn more in their quest to help the southern resident orca, which swims off B.C.’s coast

B.C. composer’s ‘Amazing Grace’ performed at funeral of John McCain

World renowned melodist ‘tickled pink’ to be part of public mourning

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

Most Read