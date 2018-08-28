The Beatles and Elvis come together at last for Tidemark show

The Beatles Experience, based in Argentina, will join renowned Elvis tribute artist Ben Klein on stage Sept. 8 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo by Toma Ickovits

Two of the world’s favourites – The Beatles and Elvis Presley – are teaming up and coming to Campbell River.

Well…sort of.

As the curtains open Sept. 8 at the Tidemark Theatre, Ben Klein will take you back to a time when music was exploding with energy, bringing you all your favourite Elvis songs.

Then, following intermission, Klein will be joined by The Beatles Experience, who will finish the evening by performing the hits of the Fab Four that we’ve all come to know and love.

Klein has won eight (one of them Gospel) 1st place titles and seven First Runner up place wins. He performed in the exclusive tribute show, “Good Rockin” Elvis Day Festival in Memphis, the first ever presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises and Elvis International Magazine.

In 2007 he became a member of the elite E.P.E. Top Ten Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists in the World. He finished in fifth place. In 2008, he moved up to fourth place. In 2011 he won first runner up in the Ultimate Elvis Contest sponsored by Legends in Concert and Elvis Presley Enterprises.

He joined E.P.E.’S Ultimate Elvis tour in January of 2012, visiting 28 cities, and again in 2013. This time, he traveled to over 60 cities in 117 Days and performed 117 shows. He has also worked for Legends in Concert on the Norwegian EPIC Cruise Ship twice and in multiple casino locations.

The Beatles Experience was “born” in 2011 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In 2014 they won the “battle of bands” in the 14th Latin America Beatleweek, organized by The Cavern Club Buenos Aires. This prestigious contest gathers the best South American Beatle tributes every year. Two of the band’s members have been awarded “Best Guitar player” for three consecutive years (2012, 2013, 2014) and “Best Drummer” in 2013, respectively.

Even though The Beatles Experience is very respectful of the Beatles roots in each song they play, its members clearly put their own stamp on them. This passion is what makes them sound more original and fresh when they play live, taking you on a trip down memory lane with all your favorite Beatles tunes.

Tickets for this unique performance at the Tidemark Theatre are $35 for adults, $30 for students and seniors, and $25 for children 12 and under (+applicable taxes & fees).