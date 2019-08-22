The BC Old Time Fiddlers in concertat the Sayward Heritage Hall

The B.C. Old Time Fiddlers will play the Sayward Heritage Hall on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The BC Old Time Fiddlers have quite the following.

People of all ages come to enjoy their eclectic blend of music, both old and new. With chapters throughout the province, the Vancouver Island North branch has been together for years, entertaining folks with their enthusiastic concerts and dances. With musicians from all walks of life and band members from Qualicum to Campbell River, the fiddlers feature a variety of instruments and lively vocals.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society will present the BC Old Time Fiddlers in a return engagement at the Sayward Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Rd. at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. This is a family friendly venue which will appeal to everyone.

So, come enjoy the show. There is lots of seating and we have a dance floor for those inclined to move to the music.

Admission is $10 at the door. Members are $5, Children 12 and under are free. For more information phone 250 282-0134 or check our website at Sayward Heritage Hall.