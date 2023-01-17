The Bard ‘o’ Scotland will be honoured at the Robbie Burns Contra Dance on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the tartan coloured Merville Hall. Photo contributed

Swirl your kilt and toast the bard at the Robbie Burns Contra Dance

Hoot Mon! The Bard ‘o’ Scotland will be honoured at the Robbie Burns Contra Dance on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the tartan coloured Merville Hall.

There, the Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers will play for your dancing pleasure while hairy-legged, kilted Scotsmen and Scotswomen swirl about the floor shaking their thistles and spurtles.

Guiding the dancers will be a phalanx of callers, with their clear and broguish instructions, keeping an eye on those who might need a bit more guidance in the midst of this brouhaha. You’ll want to have an extra helping of salted, raw oatmeal, with a splash of liquid barley in the morning to give you the energy to carry on through the night.

Contra dances are similar to square dances and English country dances. No experience is necessary as the caller teaches each dance before it is actually done to the music. The caller then leads the dance while the band plays, so dancers are able to perform each movement to the music. Most people catch on quickly and soon the hall is full of prancing participants. You don’t have to come with a partner as dancers can pair up right there on the hardwood floor. If you wish, you’ll get a chance to dance with everyone on the floor.

There will be Virginia Reels, the Gay Gordon, waltzes, jigs and schottisches. Tasty helpings of “haggis” will be served and you’ll toast the Scottish Bard. You might even win a Spot Dance or “Best Dressed” prize. Wear your kilt and kick up your heels.

So, Saturday, Jan. 28, steer your Highland Shetland pony in the direction of the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7 p.m., dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth and you can come as a family for $22. FMI 339-4249. “Lang may yer lum reek”

