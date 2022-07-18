The Campbell River Art Gallery is partnering with Highway 19 Concert Society to bring Harbour City Swing and the Mahogany Swing Band for a live swing dance event in Spirit Square this Thursday, July 21. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Art Gallery is partnering with Highway 19 Concert Society to bring Harbour City Swing and the Mahogany Swing Band for a live swing dance event in Spirit Square this Thursday, July 21. Photo contributed

Swing into Summer at Spirit Square with the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Live Swing Dance Event

Harbour City Swing presents a history of the Lindy Hop as well as dance lessons, live music

In conjunction with the Campbell River Art Gallery’s current exhibition The Chorus is Speaking, Harbour City Swing is coming to Spirit Square Thursday, July 21 to teach swing lessons and deliver a brief history of the iconic dance.

Josh Colman of Harbour City Swing is an avid Lindy Hop & Jazz dance specialist; dancing anywhere and everywhere since 2013. Colman relocated to the Nanaimo area in 2018. A little while later, Harbour City Swing was created to carry on Colman’s passion for dance.

Harbour City Swing celebrates Lindy Hop, Swing dancing, and other Vernacular Jazz dances on mid-Vancouver Island. They celebrate these Black American dances by learning and sharing not only their movements, but also their history and social context.

Featuring Mahogany Swing Band from Nanaimo (formerly Mahogany Hall) is the Vancouver-Island based jazz ensemble of pianist Patrick Courtin and vocalist Simon Paterson. The two first met as heritage interpreters working at Barkerville Historic Town while performing music of the gold rush era. The pair became fast friends and were drawn together by their mutual love of classic jazz music – especially the Great American Songbook.

Rounding out the quartet are two very fine musicians and frequent collaborators: Al Murray on drums and Nico Rhodes on saxophone. A brief history of the iconic dance at 5 p.m.

Dance lessons from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Open dance with live music from Mahogany Swing band at 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. This event is in partnership with the Campbell River Art Gallery, Highway 19 Concert Society, and The River concert series; held every Thursday evening through the summer. Come down and move your feet, no experience or partner required, all abilities welcome.

