Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled for 2022, with options for ticket holders to receive refunds or credit for future events. (File photo)

Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled for 2022, with options for ticket holders to receive refunds or credit for future events. (File photo)

Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Vancouver Island’s signature country music bash is on hold for another year, as is an annual classic rock festival held on the same site.

For the second straight year both the high-profile Sunfest Country Music Festival and Laketown Shakedown in Lake Cowichan have been cancelled in accordance with government guidelines issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcements came this week via the festival’s website and social media accounts.

“Although we had hoped to not have to do this once again, we unfortunately must announce Laketown Shakedown will not be taking place again this summer,” read the Shakedown notice. “Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled to June 30-July 2, 2022 and we will announce our 2022 lineup when it is ready.”

The message about Sunfest was similar:

“Sunfest Country has been rescheduled to July 28-31, 2022 and we will announce our 2022 lineup when it is ready. We are devastated to not be welcoming back all of your smiling faces this summer, but that just means we will all come back bigger and better in 2022,” read the Sunfest notice.

Last year the event’s organizers were “cautiously optimistic” that both Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest would go as planned but ultimately both were cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, the same was true.

“We are grateful for your support and understanding and we wish you and your families continued health and safety,” said the Shakedown notice.

“We looked forward to seeing your smiling faces enjoying the festival and many talented acts we had scheduled for 2021. Now our work continues to prepare for 2022! Let’s all do our part and get through these last few hurdles together so we can get back to the normal we all miss so much.”

Ticket holders who had elected to roll over their passes last year can rest assured they will be able to do so again.

For those wanting a refund, “we will also be offering a refund period for 14 days from once you receive an email from Front Gate ticketing with your options.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

RELATED: Keith Urban to be back for Sunfest 2020 in Cowichan


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EntertainmentLake Cowichan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River author launches new book virtually on Thursday

Just Posted

Crews work on construction of the new composting facility at the Campbell River landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Environment group wishes Comox Strathcona compost site was in a better spot

Province has guidelines on siting, but they are not legal requirements

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
COVID-19 exposures reported for two Campbell River schools

Campbell River Christian School and Ecole des Deux Mondes are the schools involved

The seasonal Search and Rescue program will run between May to September. ( File photo/Canadian Coast Guard)
Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Program starting up next week

Teams have protocols in place to ensure COVID-19 safety

Jacob Koomen takes his bike out for a spin near his home in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverite to cycle length of Island to raise funds for cancer research

Long distance rides are no big deal for 73-year-old cyclist

The City of Campbell River will explore whether organic shoreline nutrification can be a part of its flood mitigation and shoreline restoration work after a presentation received at a recent council meeting showing its benefits. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
City of Campbell River to look at whether forestry waste could be used for shoreline improvements

‘Organic shoreline nutrification’ could see more areas of the beach become more accessible

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
2-year-old bike rider on Vancouver Island already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

A scene from the Schoolhouse Squat from October 2018, where Alliance Against Displacement members and supporters occupied the Rutherford Elementary School site, advocating for people experiencing homelessness. (News Bulletin file)
‘Schoolhouse Squat’ activists get conditional discharge in Nanaimo school occupation

Ivan Donald Drury, Tingchun (Listen) Chen sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Most Read