Soprano Jennifer Rasor will join the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra and fellow opera singers Michael MacKinnon and Shanté Horlick to perform selections from popular operas at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay on Dec. 11. Photo submitted

Strathcona Symphony Orchestra invites you to a Night at the Opera

A trio of opera singers will join in a presentation of a selection of operas

The Strathcona Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will present music from the world’s most beloved opera works by classical composers, Mozart, Bizet, and Rossini.

Vancouver Island opera singers, Jennifer Rasor (soprano), Shanté Van Horlick (mezzo-soprano), and Michael MacKinnon (bass-baritone), will be performing with the symphony selections from The Marriage of Figaro, Don Giovanni, and Così Fan Tutte (Mozart), Carmen (Bizet), and The Barber of Seville (Rossini). The soloists have graced Canadian, American, and European stages, and the SSO is honoured to accompany their voices for Opera Night.

“I am so excited that the SSO is able to expand their musical abilities by tackling some of the world’s opera favourites,” said Helena Jung, the SSO’s music director.

“We are thrilled to have three renowned guest soloists share their talent, giving the Comox Valley concertgoers the opportunity to experience such a wonderful genre without traveling too far from home,” Jung said.

“Although a complete opera would include elaborate makeup, set, and costume designs, I hope that attendees will enjoy our concert selections and be inspired to explore this genre and attend a full opera by companies such as Pacific Opera Victoria or the Vancouver Opera,” Jung said.

While many music lovers today associate opera as a historical style linked to the aristocracy, the form was originally created and developed as a musical spectacle for the masses.

“Historically, royalty commissioned an opera, and it was considered a great achievement for the composer. At the time, this style of music was often viewed as the pinnacle of a composer’s career and even more so than a symphony,” Jung said.

Tickets for the Symphony’s “Opera Night” can be purchased at https://strathcona-symphony-orchestra.tickit.ca/, or at the door, if available. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 years and under.

Performances are on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The concerts will be held at the Native Sons Hall, 360 Cliffe Ave, Courtenay.

For more information about the Strathcona Symphony Orchestra, visit the website, www.strathconasymphony.ca.

Courtenay

