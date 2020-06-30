Vancouver-based band the Boom Booms played at Spirit Square in Campbell River on Aug. 8, 2019. The Spirit Square summer concert series is hitting the road this summer. File photo by David Gordon Koch – Campbell River Mirror

Spirit Square summer concert series hits the road

City of Campbell River to holding a contest to host four concerts in July and August

A popular outdoor music series is on the road this summer.

Spirit Square On the Move will be hosted in four different neighbourhoods this summer, the City of Campbell River said in a press release. The locations will be drawn at random from individuals who submit their address for the contest.

The move away from the concert series’ usual location in downtown Campbell River’s Spirit Square is to allow for physically-distanced outdoor music.

RELATED: Vancouver-based band the Boom Booms rock Spirit Square in Campbell River

“Spirit Square on the Move is designed to be a safe way to connect neighbourhoods to live music, and a way for people to continue to connect with their love of music,” said Karen Chappell, a recreation programmer with the City of Campbell River in a news release. “These street-based concerts will allow people to listen at a safe distance from their front yards, on patios, porches porches or decks, while participating in a family-friendly, community-based event with their immediate neighbours.”

The City’s recreation and culture department will fully manage each live music event and will close the local street, according to the news release.

RELATED: GALLERY: Community-created banners brighten Campbell River streets

“Many people have been inside their homes and condo buildings for more than three months now, and this concert series is [a] wonderful opportunity to bring a little bit of excitement to our neighbourhoods, while also maintaining Campbell River’s commitment to providing a safely-distanced space for people to comfortably connect,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “We look forward to helping people reconnect by offering live music throughout Campbell River, possibly even in places that have never held a community event before.”

The concerts are scheduled to take place between 4 and 7 p.m. July 9 and 18, as well as August 6 and 15.

To enter the draw, send an email with your address, contact information and preferred concert date before July 3 to Recreation Programmer Karen Chappell at karen.chappell@campbellriver.ca.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Just Posted

Spirit Square summer concert series hits the road

City of Campbell River to holding a contest to host four concerts in July and August

Campbell River’s defunct cruise ship terminal to undergo evaluation for future plans

With no cruise ship coming through, the $16million terminal has been a white elephant for over 13 years

Local yoga studio transitions outdoors

Willow Point Yoga offering pop-up sessions this summer

Campbell River’s Rosebowl Restaurant closes after 50 years

Three generations of the Fong family have worked in the space

‘Our team just got a lot harder to play against’ – Storm announce new signing

Ethan Raudy of Qualicum Beach is also pursuing Junior A opportunities this season

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Most Read