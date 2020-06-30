Spirit Square summer concert series hits the road

City of Campbell River to holding a contest to host four concerts in July and August

Vancouver-based band the Boom Booms played at Spirit Square in Campbell River on Aug. 8, 2019. The Spirit Square summer concert series is hitting the road this summer. File photo by David Gordon Koch – Campbell River Mirror

A popular outdoor music series is on the road this summer.

Spirit Square On the Move will be hosted in four different neighbourhoods this summer, the City of Campbell River said in a press release. The locations will be drawn at random from individuals who submit their address for the contest.

The move away from the concert series’ usual location in downtown Campbell River’s Spirit Square is to allow for physically-distanced outdoor music.

“Spirit Square on the Move is designed to be a safe way to connect neighbourhoods to live music, and a way for people to continue to connect with their love of music,” said Karen Chappell, a recreation programmer with the City of Campbell River in a news release. “These street-based concerts will allow people to listen at a safe distance from their front yards, on patios, porches porches or decks, while participating in a family-friendly, community-based event with their immediate neighbours.”

The City’s recreation and culture department will fully manage each live music event and will close the local street, according to the news release.

“Many people have been inside their homes and condo buildings for more than three months now, and this concert series is [a] wonderful opportunity to bring a little bit of excitement to our neighbourhoods, while also maintaining Campbell River’s commitment to providing a safely-distanced space for people to comfortably connect,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “We look forward to helping people reconnect by offering live music throughout Campbell River, possibly even in places that have never held a community event before.”

The concerts are scheduled to take place between 4 and 7 p.m. July 9 and 18, as well as August 6 and 15.

To enter the draw, send an email with your address, contact information and preferred concert date before July 3 to Recreation Programmer Karen Chappell at karen.chappell@campbellriver.ca.

