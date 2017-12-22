Snowed In Comedy tour to laugh it up in Campbell River

The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned in to a Canadian success story.

In a market still dominated by American acts with American TV credits a small Canadian comedy tour has managed to succeed. Like the Tragically Hip they have done it by touring and gaining fans one performance at a time. The Tour started 10 years ago with nine shows and has now grown to 48 cities with 55 performances, including four straight nights in Whistler, B.C.

The 2017 tour received numerous standing ovations and was the most successful to date. It has now grown to become one of the largest comedy tours in Canada. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone. The show features four of the best comedians Canada has to offer. Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, the wild man MC Craig Campbell, The $25,000 great Canadian laugh off winner, Paul Myrehaug, as well as 5 time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee, Pete Zedlacher.

When Dan Quinn started the Snowed In Comedy Tour 10 years ago to go on a snowboarding vacation with some of the funniest comedians in the world, he never realized how big it would become. Now with over 1 million dollars in ticket sales the tour continues to grow every year.

The entire first half of the schedule is built around what ski-hills he will be able to hit during the day then do comedy shows at night to pay for it.

The tour starts in Prince Rupert on Jan 3 and ends in Thunder Bay March 17.

The first leg of the tour stops into Campbell River on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre.

Previous story
Retro rockers, The Sheepdogs to hit Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre
Next story
Tidemark and Campbell River Literacy give community a free concert for Family Literacy Day!

Just Posted

BC Hydro to take down one generator and increase flow down Elk Falls Canyon six-fold

Public is warned to stay away from the Campbell River upstream of Elk Falls and in the canyon

Minister of Transportaton takes issue with claim ferry review a ‘waste of time’

The Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure takes issue with a Quadra Island… Continue reading

Campbell Riverites banning together to fight fentanyl crisis

A group of concerned citizens has banded together to tackle the fentanyl… Continue reading

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Hydrogeologist invited to present concerns on Upland landfill proposal to council

Dr. Gilles Wendling has been asked to detail the ‘critical gaps’ he’s found in the plan

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read