Snowed In Comedy tour to laugh it up in Campbell River

The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned in to a Canadian success story.

In a market still dominated by American acts with American TV credits a small Canadian comedy tour has managed to succeed. Like the Tragically Hip they have done it by touring and gaining fans one performance at a time. The Tour started 10 years ago with nine shows and has now grown to 48 cities with 55 performances, including four straight nights in Whistler, B.C.

The 2017 tour received numerous standing ovations and was the most successful to date. It has now grown to become one of the largest comedy tours in Canada. Four international comedians come together to create one amazing show with each bringing a unique and hilarious take providing something for everyone. The show features four of the best comedians Canada has to offer. Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, the wild man MC Craig Campbell, The $25,000 great Canadian laugh off winner, Paul Myrehaug, as well as 5 time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee, Pete Zedlacher.

When Dan Quinn started the Snowed In Comedy Tour 10 years ago to go on a snowboarding vacation with some of the funniest comedians in the world, he never realized how big it would become. Now with over 1 million dollars in ticket sales the tour continues to grow every year.

The entire first half of the schedule is built around what ski-hills he will be able to hit during the day then do comedy shows at night to pay for it.

The tour starts in Prince Rupert on Jan 3 and ends in Thunder Bay March 17.

The first leg of the tour stops into Campbell River on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre.