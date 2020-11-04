Smooth-voiced chamber-folk-pop artist performs hybrid concert at Tidemark Theatre

Nanaimo’s Elise Boulanger will perform a hybrid concert (in person and streamed online) at the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 19 at 7:30. Photo by Laura Baldwinson

Elise Boulanger is a sweet darkness wrapped in orchestral instrumentation.

Hailing from Nanaimo (Snuneymuxw), this chamber-folk-pop artist completely captivates audiences with her haunting avalanche of a voice. She creates cinematic dreamscapes influenced by nature, her classical training and artists like Regina Spektor, Patrick Watson, Franz Schubert and Radiohead. She is described as sharing a semblance with Kate Bush, Lana Del Rey, Kishi Bashi and CocoRosie.

Her current single “The Mariner’s Remedy” (2019) is a cinematic sea chantey that Boulanger describes as “a poetic ghosting.” It will be followed by the summer release of single “Cigarettes et Rosé,” an energetically percussive anthem of silly French happenings alluding to history and the importance of trusting people. This summer 2020 she would have been touring B.C. with her band to build on over 15+ years of performances, like the 2018 JUNO celebrations and several notable Vancouver Island festivals.

Boulanger will be performing a hybrid concert at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30, members in-person, $35 non-member in-person, $15 streaming admission (+applicable taxes & fees).

