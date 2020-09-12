Campbell River Arts Council administrator works on a piece at the Sybill Andrews cottage on Sept. 12, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Smoky skies do not deter painters at Campbell River Plein-Air paint out

Sunday’s event dependent on conditions

The Campbell River Plein-Air Paint Out got off to a smoky start on Saturday, but that didn’t keep at least two painters from setting up at the Sybill Andrews cottage.

Campbell River Arts Council administrator Heather Hughson and event organizer Nanci Cook took advantage of the chance to get outside and paint on Saturday, even though the smoke had obscured the ocean views they were hoping for.

“It’s a great opportunity for a visit,” said Cook. “I haven’t talked to Heather since COVID started.”

Other painters also had the chance to take part in the event, as there was a socially-distanced virtual option available this year. The Campbell River event was part of a international event that takes place every year.

“Campbell River is on the map,” said Cook.

The two were at the cottage from 10 a.m. to around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event was originally planned to go all weekend, but as of Saturday afternoon, the Sunday paint off was weather dependant.

Painters who were looking to take part on Sunday can check the event on Facebook for updates.

RELATED: VIDEO: Plein air painters take in Sybil Andrews’ Cottage

COVID and a time of isolation – an artist’s personal observation


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River Art+Earth Festival to experiment with technology for sophomore year

Just Posted

Smoky skies do not deter painters at Campbell River Plein-Air paint out

Sunday’s event dependent on conditions

New Tyee fishing record book a four-year labour of love

Campbell River Tyee guide and angler R.D. Berger dives deep into the famous fishery’s statistics

Smoky skies enveloping east area of central Vancouver Island

Wildfire smoke from U.S. leads to very high health risk rating on air quality health index

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Homalco First Nation tourism business receives the ‘Authentic Indigenous’ badge

Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours joins list of businesses recognised by Indigenous Tourism B.C.

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Green leadership hopeful brings message to Comox Valley

David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together

Comox Strathcona Waste Management gets no bids for compost facility

Staff changing procurement process to get more firms to submit proposals

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

Most Read